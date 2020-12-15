State Representatives Push For Permanent Alcohol To-Go Order

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

Right now, Floridians can get their mulled wine and holiday coquito to go – but there’s a push to make that a year-round thing.

Due to COVID-19, an order issued by Gov. Ron DeSantis in March allows any business with an alcohol license to offer packaged “take-out” alcoholic drinks.

Two state representatives have filed a bill to turn that order into law.

Some restaurant owners say take-out drinks won’t make that much of a difference to their bottom lines, but think it’s a modest win for struggling bars.

If passed, that rule would take effect next July.