State Representatives Push For Permanent Alcohol To-Go Order
Right now, Floridians can get their mulled wine and holiday coquito to go – but there’s a push to make that a year-round thing.
Due to COVID-19, an order issued by Gov. Ron DeSantis in March allows any business with an alcohol license to offer packaged “take-out” alcoholic drinks.
Two state representatives have filed a bill to turn that order into law.
Some restaurant owners say take-out drinks won’t make that much of a difference to their bottom lines, but think it’s a modest win for struggling bars.
If passed, that rule would take effect next July.
