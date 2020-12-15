 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


State Representatives Push For Permanent Alcohol To-Go Order

by Alyssa Ramos (WLRN)

Photo: Gaby Dyson

Right now, Floridians can get their mulled wine and holiday coquito to go – but there’s a push to make that a year-round thing.

Due to COVID-19, an order issued by Gov. Ron DeSantis in March allows any business with an alcohol license to offer packaged “take-out” alcoholic drinks.

Two state representatives have filed a bill to turn that order into law.

Some restaurant owners say take-out drinks won’t make that much of a difference to their bottom lines, but think it’s a modest win for struggling bars.

If passed, that rule would take effect next July.


