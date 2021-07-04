 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


State probes if red tide is to blame for fish kill in Tampa

by The Associated Press (AP)
Dead fish killed by red tide wash up onto North Redington Beach in Pinellas County.


TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The smell of dead fish belied the look of the place — the perfect portrait of a lazy summer day at Ballast Point Park.

But at the watery edge of the park, along the Hillsborough Bay shoreline, hundreds of rotting fish and rusty red algae pooled among the mangroves, riprap and iconic Bayshore Boulevard balustrade.

State investigators are testing whether the culprit is red tide, as it has been with fish kills along Pinellas County’s waterways, perhaps fueled by wastewater from an old Port Manatee fertilizer plant.

The fish began to bob to the Tampa Bay surface in early June.


