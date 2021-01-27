 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


State probes deputy body slam of female high school student

by The Associated Press (AP)

Photo: Eric Ward

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

KISSIMMEEE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will investigate the body slam by a school resource officer on a female high school student who appears to lose consciousness after her head hits the concrete in videos taken by other students. Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez said Wednesday that his office was turning over the investigation of what happened between his deputy and a student at Liberty High School in Kissimmee to state investigators “to be sure no one can say that we are looking out for our own.” The deputy has worked for the sheriff’s office for a decade. He has been put on paid administrative leave.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.

GET THE LATEST

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

TOP