State probes deputy body slam of female high school student

KISSIMMEEE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will investigate the body slam by a school resource officer on a female high school student who appears to lose consciousness after her head hits the concrete in videos taken by other students. Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez said Wednesday that his office was turning over the investigation of what happened between his deputy and a student at Liberty High School in Kissimmee to state investigators “to be sure no one can say that we are looking out for our own.” The deputy has worked for the sheriff’s office for a decade. He has been put on paid administrative leave.