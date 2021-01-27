State Probe Finds Most Partners With Excess Pay Contracted To Department of Children and Families

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.



Of the 800 private firms contracted with the state, 12 are giving out salaries in excess of state and federal law. Nine of those are contracted with the Florida Department of Children and Families.

A state probe into pay issues at partner agencies began last year after investigations found the Florida Coalition Against Domestic Violence paid its leader more than $7.5 million over three years. House Ethics Chairwoman Erin Grall believes some private affiliates may still be hiding their compensation reports.