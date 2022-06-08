State memo says part of controversial ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law won’t go into effect right away

The measure that opponents dubbed the “Don’t Say Gay” law goes into effect July 1. But one of the most controversial parts of the Parental Rights in Education law won’t go into effect right away, according to a state memo shared with WLRN.

House Bill 1557 bans classroom instruction on gender identity and sexual orientation in kindergarten through 3rd grade or if it’s not deemed age or developmentally appropriate. Guidance issued this week by the Florida Department of Education says the classroom instruction clause won’t go into effect in higher grades until the department defines what’s appropriate.

“This provision [on classroom instruction] takes effect on July 1, 2022, only for kindergarten through grade three. For other grades, it takes effect only after the Florida Department of Education (Department) develops rules or guidance on age-appropriate and developmentally appropriate instruction,” the guidance reads in part.