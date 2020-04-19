Tomoka CI Has At Least 42 With Coronavirus; State Lists Long-term Care Centers With Cases: Your Coronavirus Updates for 4/19
Florida case data is updated at approximately 11:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. daily.
Updated at 10:24 a.m.
Tomoka state prison in Dayton Beach has at least 38 prisoners, 4 workers with coronavirus
Joe Byrnes, WMFE
Tomoka Correctional Institution in Daytona Beach is now reporting 38 positive coronavirus tests among inmates and four among staff members.
That’s a sharp increase since Wednesday, when the Florida Department of Corrections announced seven inmates had the virus and three staff members.
All 38 inmates were showing symptoms of COVID-19. Fifty more tests are pending.
Meanwhile, 1,071 prisoners are in medical quarantine. These inmates have had close contact with a COVID-19 patient or a person who had symptoms.
Another 41 prisoners have symptoms and are in medical isolation.
Updated at 9:15 a.m.
Lake County will seek business input on re-opening challenges
Joe Byrnes, WMFE
Lake County will conduct an online survey seeking input from local businesses on the challenges associated with re-opening the economy during the pandemic.
The survey will be open from 8 a.m. Tuesday through 5 p.m. Thursday at elevatelake.com/survey.
“We need the input of businesses — large and small — throughout Lake County to ensure that we consider any additional measures needed once the transition to the new normal begins,” Lake County Commission chair Leslie Campione said in a prepared statement.
Updated at 9 a.m.
State lists long-term care centers with COVID-19 cases
Joe Byrnes, WMFE
Among 303 long-term care facilities in Florida with cases of COVID019, 42 are in Central Florida, including Marion County.
The list, published Saturday evening, does not indicate how many cases were present at each facility nor how many died there. Overall, 1,690 residents and staff members have been confirmed to have the coronavirus, and 169 have died.
The Florida Department of Health listed the following facilities for this area:
BREVARD
Brookdale Melbourne
Life Care Center of Palm Bay
Sonata Viera
Victoria Landing Alf
Viera Health and Rehabilitation Center
Zon Beachside LLC
LAKE
Adventhealth Care Center Waterman
Lake Eustis Health and Rehabilitation Center
The Cove at Tavares Village
MARION
Pacifica Senior Living Ocala
Palm Garden of Ocala
ORANGE
Adventist Care Center Orlando North
The Bridge Assisted Living at Life Care Center of Orlando
Encore at Avalon Park
Gentry Park Orlando
Guardian Care Nursing & Rehabilitation Center
Hunters Creek Nursing And Rehab Center
Orlando VA Medical Center At Lake Nona – Community Living Center
Orlando VA Medical Center- Community Living Center Dementia Care
Rosewood Health and Rehabilitation Center
Savannah Court of Maitland
Serenades by Sonata – West Orange
Sonata West
OSCEOLA
Sonata Hunter’S Creek
POLK
Consulate Health Care of Lakeland
Highlands Lake Center
Lakeland Hills Center
Merrill Gardens at Championsgate
Palm Garden of Winter Haven
SEMINOLE
Brookdale Lake Orienta
Consulate Health Care at West Altamonte
Faith House Assisted Living Facility
Serenades by Sonata
SUMTER
Buffalo Crossing Assisted Living
Osprey Point Nursing Center
Serenades in The Villages
VOLUSIA
Avante at Ormond Beach Inc.
Coquina Center
Debary Health and Rehabilitation Center
Deltona Health Care
Grand Villa Of Ormond Beach
Majestic Oaks
