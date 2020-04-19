Tomoka CI Has At Least 42 With Coronavirus; State Lists Long-term Care Centers With Cases: Your Coronavirus Updates for 4/19

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.



Florida case data is updated at approximately 11:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. daily.

Updated at 10:24 a.m.

Tomoka state prison in Dayton Beach has at least 38 prisoners, 4 workers with coronavirus

Joe Byrnes, WMFE

Tomoka Correctional Institution in Daytona Beach is now reporting 38 positive coronavirus tests among inmates and four among staff members.

That’s a sharp increase since Wednesday, when the Florida Department of Corrections announced seven inmates had the virus and three staff members.

All 38 inmates were showing symptoms of COVID-19. Fifty more tests are pending.

Meanwhile, 1,071 prisoners are in medical quarantine. These inmates have had close contact with a COVID-19 patient or a person who had symptoms.

Another 41 prisoners have symptoms and are in medical isolation.

Updated at 9:15 a.m.

Lake County will seek business input on re-opening challenges

Joe Byrnes, WMFE

Lake County will conduct an online survey seeking input from local businesses on the challenges associated with re-opening the economy during the pandemic.

The survey will be open from 8 a.m. Tuesday through 5 p.m. Thursday at elevatelake.com/survey.

“We need the input of businesses — large and small — throughout Lake County to ensure that we consider any additional measures needed once the transition to the new normal begins,” Lake County Commission chair Leslie Campione said in a prepared statement.

Updated at 9 a.m.

State lists long-term care centers with COVID-19 cases

Joe Byrnes, WMFE

Among 303 long-term care facilities in Florida with cases of COVID019, 42 are in Central Florida, including Marion County.

The list, published Saturday evening, does not indicate how many cases were present at each facility nor how many died there. Overall, 1,690 residents and staff members have been confirmed to have the coronavirus, and 169 have died.

The Florida Department of Health listed the following facilities for this area:

BREVARD

Brookdale Melbourne

Life Care Center of Palm Bay

Sonata Viera

Victoria Landing Alf

Viera Health and Rehabilitation Center

Zon Beachside LLC

LAKE

Adventhealth Care Center Waterman

Lake Eustis Health and Rehabilitation Center

The Cove at Tavares Village

MARION

Pacifica Senior Living Ocala

Palm Garden of Ocala

ORANGE

Adventist Care Center Orlando North

The Bridge Assisted Living at Life Care Center of Orlando

Encore at Avalon Park

Gentry Park Orlando

Guardian Care Nursing & Rehabilitation Center

Hunters Creek Nursing And Rehab Center

Orlando VA Medical Center At Lake Nona – Community Living Center

Orlando VA Medical Center- Community Living Center Dementia Care

Rosewood Health and Rehabilitation Center

Savannah Court of Maitland

Serenades by Sonata – West Orange

Sonata West

OSCEOLA

Sonata Hunter’S Creek

POLK

Consulate Health Care of Lakeland

Highlands Lake Center

Lakeland Hills Center

Merrill Gardens at Championsgate

Palm Garden of Winter Haven

SEMINOLE

Brookdale Lake Orienta

Consulate Health Care at West Altamonte

Faith House Assisted Living Facility

Serenades by Sonata

SUMTER

Buffalo Crossing Assisted Living

Osprey Point Nursing Center

Serenades in The Villages

VOLUSIA

Avante at Ormond Beach Inc.

Coquina Center

Debary Health and Rehabilitation Center

Deltona Health Care

Grand Villa Of Ormond Beach

Majestic Oaks