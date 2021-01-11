State Fire Marshal Investigates Weekend Fire At the Star Motel In Kissimmee

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.



A fire broke out at the Star Motel in Kissimmee on Sunday.

In a tweet, Osceola County Fire Rescue & EMS says the fire was extinguished and no injuries were reported.

Our crews responded to a structure fire at 4880 W Irlo, the Star Motel. On arrival, units encountered heavy fire & smoke. Command was established & fire extinguished. No injuries reported, and the State Fire Marshal has been requested to investigate cause. — Osceola County Fire Rescue & EMS (@OSCFR) January 10, 2021

The State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.

Owners of the Star were supposed to meet with Osceola County today to discuss the future of the property that was deemed unsafe by code enforcement months ago.

Most residents have either been rehoused by the Community Hope Center in Kissimmee or moved to other low-rent motels in the area.