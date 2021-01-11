 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
State Fire Marshal Investigates Weekend Fire At the Star Motel In Kissimmee

Photo: Danielle Prieur

A fire broke out at the Star Motel in Kissimmee on Sunday.

In a tweet, Osceola County Fire Rescue & EMS says the fire was extinguished and no injuries were reported. 

The State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire. 

Owners of the Star were supposed to meet with Osceola County today to discuss the future of the property that was deemed unsafe by code enforcement months ago. 

Most residents have either been rehoused by the Community Hope Center in Kissimmee or moved to other low-rent motels in the area.

Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter

Danielle Prieur is a general reporter for 90.7 News. She studied journalism at Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism and interned at 101.9 WDET. She is originally from the metro Detroit area.

