State climate conference kicks off in Orlando

by (WMFE)

Orlando is among fewer than a dozen local governments across Florida to commit to 100 percent clean energy by 2050. Photo by Amy Green


State and local leaders are gathering Monday in Orlando for a conference on energy and climate in Florida. 

The conference is organized by the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. It will focus on renewable energy and what it will take to achieve a net-zero carbon future. 

Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried is one of several Democrats challenging Gov. Ron DeSantis in the 2022 gubernatorial race.

Florida is one of about a dozen states lacking a goal for transitioning to clean energy, even as the state is uniquely vulnerable to the consequences of burning fossil fuels. 

A bill in the Legislature would call for all Florida homes and businesses to be powered with clean energy by midcentury, but a similar bill last session failed to get a committee hearing. 

The conference comes as COP26, the United Nations climate change conference in Glasgow, Scotland, wrapped up last week. 


Amy Green

About Amy Green

Reporter and Producer

Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News.

