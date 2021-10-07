 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


State board sanctions Orange, Brevard and other school districts for mandatory mask policies

by (WMFE)

Brevard County School Board chair Misty Belford voted for the district's mandatory mask policy. Image: BCSB via YouTube


The Florida State Board of Education sanctioned the Orange and Brevard County school boards along with others Thursday for violating a state rule against requiring students to wear face masks.

They will be docked a month’s worth of their school board salaries and whatever federal funds they receive to make up for that penalty.

School district representatives argued their mask policies are needed to keep kids safe and are legal under the Florida Constitution and Parents’ Bill of Rights.

The Department of Health says that law requires a parental opt-out. Several districts have filed a petition challenging the legality of its rule.

Brevard County School Board chair Misty Belford described their crisis of soaring COVID-19 cases in August.

“In essence, we opened our schools attempting to follow your rules with catastrophic outcomes for our schools and our community,” she told the Board of Education. “We had to take some additional action to avoid conflicts with our constitutional and statutory responsibilities and to assure the safety of our students and staff.”

Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran said enforcement of the state order is “crucial to the rule of law” and that the federal government shouldn’t be able to offset the fines.

“Floridians should be offended,” he said, “by the Biden Administration’s use of federal taxes in an attempt to make the enforcement of Florida’s laws so ineffective.”

The state board approved his findings without discussion.

In an earlier press conference, Ag Commissioner Nikki Fried said her department looked at school district data.

“We looked at the numbers several different ways,” she said. “And in every single case, kids were better of in school districts that required masks. …”

They were three times less likely to contract COVID-19.

 


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida news, updates on special programs and more.

GET THE LATEST
Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Joe Byrnes

About Joe Byrnes

Reporter

Joe Byrnes came to WMFE/WMFV from the Ocala Star-Banner and The Gainesville Sun, where he worked as a reporter and editor for several years. Joe graduated from Loyola University in New Orleans and turned to journalism after teaching. He enjoys freshwater fishing and family gatherings.

TOP