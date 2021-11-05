 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


State board backs Okahumpka Rosenwald School application for National Register

by (WMFE)

The Okahumpka Community Club is seeking to restore the historic Okahumpka Rosenwald School building. Photo: Okahumpka Community Club


The Okahumpka Rosenwald School, built in 1929, is one step closer to being listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

The Florida National Register Review Board approved its nomination Thursday.

Chip D’Amico of the Okahumpka Community Club told the review board that they’ll apply for grant funding to fix the dilapidated building.

Our goal is to actually restore this to as close to original as we can get it,” he said. “And on the same property we are also trying to establish a new community center with it in support of the school.”

The small wooden building was one of 120 Rosenwald schools in Florida and thousands across the segregated South built to educate Black children.

It is a rare historic building from African American history in Florida, where only 23 of the schools remain. And most of those have been altered.

The community club will unveil a historic marker there on November 13th.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida news, updates on special programs and more.

GET THE LATEST
Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Joe Byrnes

About Joe Byrnes

Reporter

Joe Byrnes came to WMFE/WMFV from the Ocala Star-Banner and The Gainesville Sun, where he worked as a reporter and editor for several years. Joe graduated from Loyola University in New Orleans and turned to journalism after teaching. He enjoys freshwater fishing and family gatherings.

TOP