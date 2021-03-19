 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


State and Orange County will team up to bring vaccines to homes in Pine Hills, Rosemont and Lockhart neighborhoods

by (WMFE)

Mayor Jerry Demings says people 40 and older can get vaccinated at the Orange County Convention Center beginning Monday. Image: Orange County via YouTube

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

Starting Monday, canvassers will visit homes in the northwest Orange County neighborhoods of Pine Hills, Rosemont and Lockhart, where residents may have difficulty getting a coronavirus vaccine.

Those state workers will team up with county firefighters who are paramedics.

Mayor Jerry Demings says the paramedic will return to the home to administer the vaccine.

“We are proud to be part of this partnership with the state aimed at helping homebound seniors,” he said.

Florida Emergency Management Director Jared Moskowitz says visiting homebound seniors is part of the state’s diverse approach, which will soon include 15 mobile units.

Just knocking on doors, he says, has about a 10 percent success rate.

“This is something that’s just another tool in the tool box,” Moskowitz said. “It’s not going to obviously increase shots in arms tremendously but there are people obviously in the minority community that have transportation issues.”

For this type of outreach, the state plans to use the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Starting Monday, they’ll team up to bring vaccines to homes in the underserved neighborhoods of Pine Hills, Rosemont and Lockhart.

 


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.

GET THE LATEST

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Joe Byrnes

About Joe Byrnes

Reporter

Joe Byrnes came to WMFE/WMFV from the Ocala Star-Banner and The Gainesville Sun, where he worked as a reporter and editor for several years. Joe graduated from Loyola University in New Orleans and turned to journalism after teaching. He enjoys freshwater fishing and family gatherings.

TOP