Starting Today, Second Doses of the Pfizer Vaccine Are Available at the Valencia College Vaccine Site

Photo: CDC

The FEMA-run Valencia College vaccine site is now administering second doses of the Pfizer vaccine. 

Residents who already got the first shot of the two-shot Pfizer vaccine can now get their second dose from 7 am until 7 pm, seven days a week at the Valencia site. 

The site accepts walk-up appointments only and seniors 60 and up can get a free Lynx bus ride to the site as long as they schedule 48 hours in advance. 

Anyone getting their second shot at the site must present their CDC shot card that shows they received the first dose and their Florida government ID like a driver’s license. 

The site will also continue to offer first doses of the Pfizer vaccine now through April 7th.

After that, the site will only offer second doses of the Pfizer shot from April 7 through April 14 and the one shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine between April 14 and April 28.


Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter

Danielle Prieur is a general reporter for 90.7 News. She studied journalism at Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism and interned at 101.9 WDET. She is originally from the metro Detroit area.

