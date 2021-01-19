 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Starting Jan. 26, Any Passenger Entering the United States Will Need to Show A Negative COVID-19 Test Result

by (WMFE)

Photo: Mika Baumeister

Passengers entering the United States will need to produce a negative COVID-19 test result before they can fly into the country. 

The test must be taken within three days of arrival into the country and is required for anyone including U.S. citizens 2 years or older. 

The new requirement will take effect at all American airports starting Jan. 26. 

Anyone who has tested positive for coronavirus must submit proof of a negative COVID-19 test result or a doctor’s note clearing them for travel. 

In a statement, Greater Orlando Aviation Authority’s Luis Olivero said Orlando passengers should research the availability of testing in countries they’re visiting. 

Since mid-March, almost 150 TSA agents at MCO have tested positive for COVID-19 and the airport continues to be deep-cleaned with social distancing enforced.


