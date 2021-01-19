Starting Jan. 26, Any Passenger Entering the United States Will Need to Show A Negative COVID-19 Test Result
Passengers entering the United States will need to produce a negative COVID-19 test result before they can fly into the country.
The test must be taken within three days of arrival into the country and is required for anyone including U.S. citizens 2 years or older.
The new requirement will take effect at all American airports starting Jan. 26.
Anyone who has tested positive for coronavirus must submit proof of a negative COVID-19 test result or a doctor’s note clearing them for travel.
In a statement, Greater Orlando Aviation Authority’s Luis Olivero said Orlando passengers should research the availability of testing in countries they’re visiting.
Since mid-March, almost 150 TSA agents at MCO have tested positive for COVID-19 and the airport continues to be deep-cleaned with social distancing enforced.
