 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Star Football Player Shot And Killed In Florida

by The Associated Press (AP)

Dexter Rentz in a photo from October 2017, when he was selected as the defensive player of the week by the Orlando Touchdown Club. Photo: Ocoee High School twitter page

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Police in Florida say a high school football star was fatally shot late Saturday night.

Orlando Police say Dexter Rentz Jr. was the only one killed when four people were shot in a crime called in to authorities shortly after 11 p.m.

Rentz had signed to be a wide receiver with the University of Louisville in Kentucky.

As a sophomore in 2017, he set a state record when he intercepted five passes in a single game.

In a radio interview last year, he said his goal was to grow as a leader and help other “young guys see that there’s more to it than football.”


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.

GET THE LATEST

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

TOP