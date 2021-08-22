Stajduhar, Michel help Orlando City beat Fire 1-0

Photo: Orlando CIty
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Mason Stajduhar made a career-high five saves for his first MLS shutout, Benji Michel scored and Orlando City beat the Chicago Fire 1-0 on a rain-soaked Saturday night.
Orlando City is unbeaten in its last five games. Chicago is winless in 19 straight road games since a 5-2 victory at Orlando City in October 2019.
The 23-year-old Stajduhar has started each of the past five games — the only five appearances of his MLS career — in the place of injured Pedro Gallese, who returned to the Orlando City bench after a three-week absence but did not see action.
Michel scored in the 51st minute.
Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter
Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida news, updates on special programs and more.
GET THE LATEST
Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity