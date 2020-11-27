 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Stacking Begins On NASA’s Next Moon Rocket At Kennedy Space Center

by (WMFE)

The aft segments of the Space Launch System solid rocket boosters for the Artemis I mission moves from high bay 4 inside the VAB for stacking on the mobile launcher inside high bay 3. Photo: NASA/Cory Huston

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

NASA is starting to stack it’s next moon rocket at Kennedy Space Center ahead of a planned uncrewed mission late next year.

Crews at KSC are starting to stack the ten segments that make up the SLS rocket’s two solid boosters. Those boosters help give the mega-rocket the thrust it needs to get off the launch pad.

The stacking process is taking place in the Vehicle Assembly Building, with crews building the rocket on top of the pad that will launch it.

The rocket’s center stage, called the core stage booster, is undergoing final tests in Mississippi before shipping to KSC.

This SLS rocket will launch NASA’s Orion spacecraft on an uncrewed mission called Artemis 1, the first of NASA’s moon-shot missions aimed to return humans to the lunar surface.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.

GET THE LATEST

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Brendan Byrne

About Brendan Byrne

Space Reporter and 'Are We There Yet?' Host

Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration. He also helps produce WMFE's public affairs show "Intersection," working with host ... Read Full Bio »

TOP