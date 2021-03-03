St. Thomas University Alumnus Takes Action Against Anti-Semitism

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

St. Thomas University is honoring an alumnus for taking action against anti-Semitic graffiti in his neighborhood.

Anthony Barroso saw white paint spelling out “Beware the Jews” on a fence near his home in Southwest Miami as he was driving to work last week.

“It was disgust, you know. I was on the phone with my girlfriend at the time and we were just talking about what our days were going to be and seeing that, you know, really bothered me. But yeah, going through the day it just kept bothering me and bothering me, so I just felt like we should do something about it.”

The graffiti was still up after he got off work, so Barroso went to the hardware store and bought supplies to paint over it himself.

His story made the local news, prompting the Catholic university to hold an event denouncing anti-Semitism and affirming its support of religious liberties. Here’s St. Thomas President David A Armstrong.

“Because if we allow that type of action against any religion, we are putting our religion at risk. People of faith, we are all in this together.”

Anthony was given a special plaque for his efforts outside of the school’s Chapel of St. Anthony, the patron saint of lost things.