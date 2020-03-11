 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


St. Patrick’s Day Parades Nixed, from New York to Dublin

by The Associated Press (AP)

St. Patrick's Day parades have been canceled throughout the country. Photo: Benjamin Suter @benjaminjsuter

NEW YORK (AP) —Gov. Andrew Cuomo says the New York City St. Patrick’s Day Parade has been postponed for the first time in its 258-year history because of coronavirus concerns.

The postponement of the March 17 parade adds to the roster of events and holidays upended around the world by the spreading infection.

The New York parade honoring Irish heritage dates back longer than the United States and draws tens of thousands of marchers and throngs of spectators to Manhattan’s Fifth Avenue.

St. Patrick’s Day parades in some other big cities, including Chicago, Boston and even the Irish capital of Dublin, were called off earlier.


