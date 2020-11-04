 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Spy Satellite Set To Launch Wednesday From Cape Canaveral

ULA's Atlas V rocket with NROL-101, set to launch from Cape Canaveral. Photo: ULA

United Launch Alliance is set to send a secret spy satellite into orbit Wednesdays from Cape Canaveral. The launch is scheduled from 5:54 p.m. and weather remains favorable.

An Atlas V rocket is set to carry a satellite for the National Reconnaissance Office into space after a brief schedule slip earlier this week.

Not much is known about the payload, codenamed NROL-101. The NRO provides critical observations for national security for various U.S. intelligence agencies.

If the launch is successful, it will be ULA’s 29th mission for the NRO.

Another spy satellite is still awaiting launch on ULA’s Delta IV Heavy, which has been delayed due to weather and hardware issues since August.


