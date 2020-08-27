 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Spy Satellite Scrubbed, New Launch Targeting Friday Morning

by (WMFE)

The Mobile Service Tower rolls back from the United Launch Alliance (ULA) Delta IV Heavy rocket carrying the NROL-44 mission for the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO) Orbiter in preparation for launch from Space Launch Complex-37 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Florida. Photo: United Launch Alliance

The launch of a U.S. spy satellite from Cape Canaveral was scrubbed early Thursday morning due to an issue with a ground control system at the launch pad.

United Launch Alliance’s Delta IV Heavy rocket  is carrying a classified satellite for the National Reconnaissance Office. Not much is known about the payload. The NRO operates a fleet of spy satellites, providing data to U.S. intelligence agencies.

ULA’s Delta IV Heavy is capable of launching massive payloads into space. Previously, it launched the first of NASA’s Orion capsules and the Parker Solar Probe on a mission to explore the sun.

A new launch window will open Friday at 2:08 a.m. EST. The weather forecast calls for 80 percent favorable weather.

SpaceX is next in line from the Space Coast with two launches scheduled through the rest of the week. 


