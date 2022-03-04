 90.7 WMFE and 89.5 WMFV are Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming and Classical Music. Part of the community since 1965, providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Spring travel at Orlando International Airport expected to break records

by (WMFE)

Photo: Pixabay


The Orlando International Airport is expected to break records between February 27th and April 19th, when more than 7 million passengers are projected to pass through.

Tom Draper Acting Executive Director of the airport likens this holiday travel season that includes both Spring Break and Easter to the Super Bowl of his industry.

In a statement, Draper says, “All of our operating systems are in place and tested, parking and concessions are ready for near record crowds.”

Last year, for comparison only 5.2 million passengers used the airport over the same time period. 

The busiest days at MCO are expected to be, in this order, April 9th, 2nd and 16th. 

Here are some tips for travelers:

  • Arrive at least three hours prior to your flight.
  • Pack light, and follow the 3-1-1 rule for carry-on baggage.
  • Leave your firearm and weapons at home.
  • Try parking in Lot C if A and B are full.
  • Be prepared to wear a face mask in the airport and aboard all flights.
  • Check out TSA.gov for other reminders and updates.


Danielle Prieur

