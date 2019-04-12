Spotlight: “Yuri’s Night” Space Coast Celebration

This weekend, a high-spirited yet cerebral celebration of human space endeavors touches down at Kennedy Space Center. It’s called “Yuri’s Night,” and it takes place in the shadow of the space shuttle Atlantis. Literally. There will be dancing, directly underneath the shuttle displayed at KSC.

The annual event’s co-engineer Mike Mongo tells 90.7’s Nicole Darden Creston about Yuri’s Night.

Click the Play Audio button to hear their conversation.

Find more information on Yuri’s Night at the event’s website.