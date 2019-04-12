 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Spotlight: “Yuri’s Night” Space Coast Celebration

Image from Yuri's Night 2018 at Kennedy Space Center. Photo Credit: Marcus Cote

This weekend, a high-spirited yet cerebral celebration of human space endeavors touches down at Kennedy Space Center. It’s called “Yuri’s Night,” and it takes place in the shadow of the space shuttle Atlantis. Literally. There will be dancing, directly underneath the shuttle displayed at KSC.

The annual event’s co-engineer Mike Mongo tells 90.7’s Nicole Darden Creston about Yuri’s Night.

Click the Play Audio button to hear their conversation.

Find more information on Yuri’s Night at the event’s website.


