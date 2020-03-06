Spotlight: Yoga Festival, Orlando Community Summit, and The Heavy Supper Club

The message of the event called It’s Just Yoga is – Yoga for Everyone, Yoga for You. It’s Just Yoga festivals are for yogis of all experience levels, ages, shapes and sizes. The festival also features the It’s Just Yoga Marketplace where attendees can interact, sample and explore the latest trends in health and wellness. The 6th Annual It’s Just Yoga Health & Fitness Festival is Sunday 10 to 5 at Lake Eola Park.

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer’s Annual Neighborhood and Community Summit is a one-day training event to bring together residents, community leaders, city staff and elected officials looking to connect, learn and grow to build strong, vibrant communities and organizations. Registration – which is not free and equals the cost of four grande skinny hot vanilla lattes – includes workshops, exhibitors, breakfast and lunch. Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer’s Neighborhood and Community Summit is Saturday 7 to 3 at Loews Royal Pacific Resort at Universal Orlando.

The Heavy in Winter park has launched a weekly supper club. Each evening will feature a different Chef preparing an elevated 5-course dinner for a limited number of guests with a table and space fully styled and staged by The Heavy. The month of March will have Chef Mike Collantes of Taglish, Joe Creech of Hunger Street, Roberto Castro of 1921 and Rootz, and Albert DeSue of Mockingbird. The first meal is tonight at 7:30 at The Heavy. For tickets and details go to theheavyWP.com.