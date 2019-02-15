Spotlight: Winter Park’s Weekend Of The Arts Includes Blue Bamboo, 20+ Others

This weekend is Winter Park’s second annual “Weekend of the Arts,” highlighting the artistic and cultural experiences on offer within the city limits.

Find more information on Winter Park’s Weekend of the Arts on the city’s website.

The list of participants is varied. Here’s a small sampling: Winter Park Playhouse, Mead Botanical Garden, Bach Festival Society of Winter Park, Morse Museum of American Art, former US Poet Laureate (and Winter Park resident) Billy Collins, and Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts.

The Blue Bamboo one of the newer members of the city’s arts community. Owner Chris Cortez is an accomplished jazz guitarist and audio engineer and his wife Melody is a visual artist, so a few years ago they scoured Winter Park for a space that could serve as part performance venue, part recording studio, part art gallery.

They found it a block off Fairbanks near I-4, in what seems at first glance to be an unassuming industrial building.

Cortez says don’t let that fool you.

Click the Play Audio button to hear his conversation about the Blue Bamboo and the Weekend of the Arts with Nicole Darden Creston.

Find more information about Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts at the Blue Bamboo website.