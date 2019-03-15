 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
SPOTLIGHT: WINTER PARK PLAYHOUSE IS SINGIN’ IN THE RAIN-WITH A TWIST

The show runs at the Winter Park Playhouse through April 13. For ticket information, click on the link. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons

Many of our listeners will remember the 1952 MGM classic Singin’ in the Rain starring Gene Kelly, Donald O’Connor, and Debbie Reynolds.

But do you know the backstory behind it’s filming?

We spoke with Director Ron Alan and Actor Charles Logan who stars in What A Glorious Feeling! The Story of Singin’ In The Rain. 

The play tells the real-life story of the artistic partnership and love triangle between director Stanley Donen, actor Gene Kelly, and film assistant Jeanne Coy.

The show runs at the Winter Park Playhouse through April 13. For ticket information, click on the link. 

Listen to this week’s Spotlight episode by clicking on the clip above.


