SPOTLIGHT: WINTER PARK PLAYHOUSE IS SINGIN’ IN THE RAIN-WITH A TWIST

Many of our listeners will remember the 1952 MGM classic Singin’ in the Rain starring Gene Kelly, Donald O’Connor, and Debbie Reynolds.

But do you know the backstory behind it’s filming?

We spoke with Director Ron Alan and Actor Charles Logan who stars in What A Glorious Feeling! The Story of Singin’ In The Rain.

The play tells the real-life story of the artistic partnership and love triangle between director Stanley Donen, actor Gene Kelly, and film assistant Jeanne Coy.

The show runs at the Winter Park Playhouse through April 13. For ticket information, click on the link.

