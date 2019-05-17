 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Spotlight: Waterfront Festival, Book Festival, Vintage Market, and Fringe Festival

by Mark Baratelli (The Daily City)
Every Friday afternoon, Mark Baratelli, publisher of The Daily City, shares his picks for can’t-miss weekend events in Central Florida.

The sixth annual all-day Clermont Waterfront Festival includes food and crafts, entertainment, kid’s zone, dragon boat and canoe races. The fun takes place Saturday starting at 7:30 at Waterfront Park near downtown Clermont.

The day long Orlando Book Festival put on by the Orlando Public Library includes panels, writing workshops, book signings, and more from bestselling authors from all over the country. From NYC to California, from Wyoming to Boston – The fun takes place Saturday 10 to 5 at the downtown Orlando public library.

The Vintage Spring Market is a full day of local vintage clothing and vintage object vendors, food trucks, and drinks. Who doesn’t like old stuff? The fun takes place Saturday 11 to 5 at The Abbey in Thornton Park.

The Orlando Fringe Festival brings a hundred plus live theatre shows, kids’ activities, and visual art to Loch Haven Park. I tried to get my solo show in this year and they “didn’t pick my number” The fun takes place tonight and all weekend long. For tickets and details go to orlandofringe.org.

And as always use the hashtag Orlando is wonderful


