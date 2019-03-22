Spotlight: Uptown Art Expo, Kitchen House & Culinary Garden, and Stonewall Bar

Fans of yacht rock need to perk their ears up. The band Pablo Cruise is coming to Orlando Sunday. The concert is part of the Uptown Art Expo, a two-day art festival with live music, street food, and more. Uptown Art Expo runs Saturday 10 to 7:30PM and Sunday 10 to 5pm. Pablo Cruise goes on Sunday at 3. The fun takes place at Cranes Roost Park in Altamonte Springs.

One of the missions of The Orlando Foundation of Architecture is to provide public tours of exceptional recent building projects. The next building they’re giving tours of is the Emeril Lagasse Foundation’s Kitchen House & Culinary Garden. This 3,500-square-foot structure gives students the chance to grow and prepare food and is the first building of its kind in the US to be conceived of and built for the specific purpose of giving kids an edible education experience. The tour takes place Sunday 1 to 4 at the Emeril Lagasse Foundation’s Kitchen House & Culinary Garden.

Piano bars. They’re complicated for me. I have to be careful because I have a background in musical theatre and I know how to sing, so when I go to one I want to sing (but and I also have zero self- esteem) so I have to check out the situation. I let a few people sing before I even sign up so I can size up the competition. If everyone is terrible, I sing. If one person is good, I don’t. Makes sense right? Love me? Someone? If you have your own piano bar strategy and have less mental health issues than I – or more!!!! – there’s a new one featuring pianist David Pellegrene and hostess Erica Roberts every Sunday including this Sunday at 7 at Stonewall Bar. I’ll be there. Watching you. And if you see me sing you know – I think everyone who sang before me – was terrible.