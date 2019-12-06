 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Spotlight


Spotlight: Ugly Sweater Bar Crawl, The Play That Goes Wrong, Orlando Renaissance Festival, and Yoga in the Garden

by Mark Baratelli (The Daily City)
Play Audio

Every Friday afternoon, Mark Baratelli, publisher of The Daily City, shares his picks for can’t-miss weekend events in Central Florida.

Bust out your ugliest, Christmas sweater for a night of bar crawling, live DJs, giveaways, and professionally-taken photos during the 3rd Annual Ugly Sweater Bar Crawl Saturday, 4 – midnight at Wall Street Plaza.

Enjoy an afternoon out with the family laughing and cackling while the play called The Play That Goes Wrong plays Sunday at 1 at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts.

Stroll through a marketplace, feast in the food court, and test your archery and axe-throwing skills during the Orlando Renaissance Festival taking place Saturday and Sunday, 10 – 5:30 at Bill Frederick Park at Turkey Lake.

Reconnect with yourself and nature while enjoying an outdoor morning yoga flow during Yoga in the Garden Saturday, 9 – 10 at Mead Botanical Garden.

Enjoy Christmas light displays, horse drawn-carriage rides, live entertainment, cookie decorating, and story-time with Santa during 30 Days of Christmas in Downtown Orlando Saturday & Sunday, 5:30 – 9:30 in the Church Street District.


Sign Up For 90.7 WMFE's Newsletter

Catch up on the latest Central Florida news and get updates on programs, events and more.

SUBSCRIBE

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

TOP