Spotlight: Ugly Sweater Bar Crawl, The Play That Goes Wrong, Orlando Renaissance Festival, and Yoga in the Garden

Bust out your ugliest, Christmas sweater for a night of bar crawling, live DJs, giveaways, and professionally-taken photos during the 3rd Annual Ugly Sweater Bar Crawl Saturday, 4 – midnight at Wall Street Plaza.

Enjoy an afternoon out with the family laughing and cackling while the play called The Play That Goes Wrong plays Sunday at 1 at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts.

Stroll through a marketplace, feast in the food court, and test your archery and axe-throwing skills during the Orlando Renaissance Festival taking place Saturday and Sunday, 10 – 5:30 at Bill Frederick Park at Turkey Lake.

Reconnect with yourself and nature while enjoying an outdoor morning yoga flow during Yoga in the Garden Saturday, 9 – 10 at Mead Botanical Garden.

Enjoy Christmas light displays, horse drawn-carriage rides, live entertainment, cookie decorating, and story-time with Santa during 30 Days of Christmas in Downtown Orlando Saturday & Sunday, 5:30 – 9:30 in the Church Street District.