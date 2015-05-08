 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Local News


Spotlight: UCF Grad Joining Glenn Miller Orchestra

by Nicole Creston (WMFE)
Play Audio

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: iTunes | Android | RSS

A recent University of Central Florida music program grad is heading out on tour with a well-known big band orchestra. Upright bassist got his diploma from UCF Thursday, and this weekend, he’s packing up to join the Glenn Miller Orchestra. The orchestra tours the United States and Japan.

Zabel said his love of Glenn Miller’s big band sound has come full circle – after all, it was the inspiration for his audition song that got him into UCF’s Jazz Studies program.

“I grew up listening to the Glenn Miller Orchestra. My dad’s a big fan and on summer road trips we’d pop in the cd and listen to it at least five times in a row, both ways,” said Zabel.

LISTEN: Zabel plays in WMFE’s studio:


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

TOP