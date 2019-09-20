 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Spotlight: This is My Brave, Trader Maes, Ballet & Brunch, Orlando Shakes, and CFL Auto Show

by Mark Baratelli (The Daily City)
Every Friday afternoon, Mark Baratelli, publisher of The Daily City, shares his picks for can’t-miss weekend events in Central Florida.

This Is My Brave, a show about what it’s like to live through mental illness and come out on the other side, is a live presentation of touching essays, original music, comedy and poetry, performed by over a dozen individuals living with―or loving someone with―a mental illness. This is My Brave takes place Sunday at 3 at the Dr Phillips Center.

Enjoy 150 Indoor Outdoor vendors selling crafts, home goods, Gift card giveaways, food trucks and more at Trader Mae’s Fall Festival Saturday and Sunday 9 to 6 at Trader Maes Furniture and Decor Market in Apopka.

Get an inside look into United Ballet Theatre’s unique regimen that stands out from any other ballet company, meet their 20 dancers from all over the world, the artistic director and more at Ballet & Brunch Sunday 12 to 3 at Lake Eola Park.

Enjoy an evening of food, live entertainment, and conversation as Orlando Shakes celebrate its 31st Season during its 31st Season Gala Sunday 5 to 9 at Orlando Shakes.

The Central Florida International Auto Show is filled with 400 of the newest and best cars, trucks, SUV, sports cars, exotics and more. The show takes place Sunday 10 to 6 at the Orange County Convention Center.

 


