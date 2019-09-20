Spotlight: This is My Brave, Trader Maes, Ballet & Brunch, Orlando Shakes, and CFL Auto Show

This Is My Brave, a show about what it’s like to live through mental illness and come out on the other side, is a live presentation of touching essays, original music, comedy and poetry, performed by over a dozen individuals living with―or loving someone with―a mental illness. This is My Brave takes place Sunday at 3 at the Dr Phillips Center.

Enjoy 150 Indoor Outdoor vendors selling crafts, home goods, Gift card giveaways, food trucks and more at Trader Mae’s Fall Festival Saturday and Sunday 9 to 6 at Trader Maes Furniture and Decor Market in Apopka.

Get an inside look into United Ballet Theatre’s unique regimen that stands out from any other ballet company, meet their 20 dancers from all over the world, the artistic director and more at Ballet & Brunch Sunday 12 to 3 at Lake Eola Park.

Enjoy an evening of food, live entertainment, and conversation as Orlando Shakes celebrate its 31st Season during its 31st Season Gala Sunday 5 to 9 at Orlando Shakes.

The Central Florida International Auto Show is filled with 400 of the newest and best cars, trucks, SUV, sports cars, exotics and more. The show takes place Sunday 10 to 6 at the Orange County Convention Center.