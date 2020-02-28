Spotlight: The Typewriters & Jazz Write-In, Arab Festival, and Rockin’ Robinson

John King, the host of The Drunken Odyssey: A Podcast About the Writing Life, and the host of To a Certain Degree radio show and podcast are hosting a write-in — well, a type-in — at the house where Jack Kerouac wrote his novel, Dharma Bums. This is a write in with typewriters. Writers who wish to join this write-in are invited to go old school with numerous antique typewriters that will be on hand for this event, and bebop jazz will be playing to help drown out all those typewriters. Paper will be provided; you will need to provide your own inspiration. The Typewriters & Jazz Write-In is free and open to the public and takes place Saturday 1 to 3 at the Kerouac House.

The 10th annual Arab Festival will feature Arab food, culture, music, live entertainment, family fun, vendors, and more! Get ready to dance, and party all day long. It’s a perfect day for friends and family to spend surrounded by culture, food, and music. The Arab Festival is Sunday 12 to 6 at Lake Eola Park.

The third annual Rockin’ Robinson, an Orlando-centric music festival celebrating artists of all types and genres returns this weekend. Lovers of local music and local bands will converge at all of the indoor and outdoor stages along Robinson Street for a day of live music, dancing, and local vendors. Rockin’ Robinson takes place Saturday 2 to 11 in The Milk District.