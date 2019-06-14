Spotlight: The Milky Way, Come from Away, Dance Festival, and Make Fest

Spend an evening walking in the Milk District enjoying a sample of wine, beer, or specialty cocktail at each business during their new event called The Milky Way tonight 6 to 10 at the Orlando Elks Lodge.

Florida’s largest Symphony Orchestra with 150 members will perform a concert of Broadway songs Saturday at 2 at Calvary Orlando.

The national tour of the Broadway musical “Come From Away” has landed in Orlando. It’s the story of the people aboard 38 planes who were forced to land in a tiny Canadian town on 9/11 and what happened to them… and the locals who welcomed them. Come From Away plays Saturday at 2 and Sunday at 1 at Dr Phillips Center for the Performing Arts.

Emerging and established contemporary dance choreographers will present their works at a new event in Orlando called the Contemporary Dance Choreography Festival. The one night only performance is Sunday 8 to 10 at Orlando Repertory Theatre. Tickets include a free wine reception.

Learn how to sew a button, fold an origami crane, design a figurine using 3D modeling software and more during Make-Fest Saturday and Sunday at Orlando Science Center.