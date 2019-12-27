Spotlight: Symphonic Harry Potter, Yoga at The Center, and Trail of Trees at Disney Springs

CineConcerts is inviting fans back to the Wizarding World for an evening of music and magic in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire in Concert. Relive the magic of Harry Potter™ soaring across the big screen in high-definition and experience the music of the Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra performing the film’s unforgettable score. Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire takes place Saturday at 89 at Dr Phillips Center for the Performing Arts.

Enjoy a relaxing yoga class after the holidays in which every single ounce of stress and terror, fear and loathing, negativity and naughtiness will be whisked away by instructor Jodi Ackerman and her yoga magic. Yoga is taking place Saturday 10 to 11 at The Center Orlando in the Mills50 District.

Something free and fun at the theme parks? Yes please! The popular Christmas Tree Trail at Disney Springs gives guests a winding trail filled with custom-decorated holiday trees, each dedicated to a popular Disney movie or character. In the center of the holiday hoo-hah is a bar, and that is why I go every year. The Christmas tree trail is open all weekend long day and night at Disney Springs.