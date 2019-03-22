 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Spotlight: Spooky Empire Turns Spring Break Into ‘Scream Break’ With Horror Convention

by (WMFE)
Spooky Empire promotional image courtesy of Spooky Empire Facebook page

No, it’s not Halloween – Spooky Empire is turning Spring Break into “Scream Break” by bringing its particular brand of pop-culture/horror genre/dark fantasy fan convention to Orlando this weekend.

Pete Mongelli is the owner of the 17-year-old biannual convention, which does, in fact, happen every Halloween as well.

He tells 90.7’s Nicole Darden Creston what to expect at Spooky Empire.

Click the Play Audio button to hear their conversation.

Find more information about Spooky Empire at the convention’s website.


