Spotlight: Shop, Sip, & Stroll, Milk Mart, Fusion Fest, and Hello Neighbor! Mr. Roger’s Walking Tour

Enjoy an afternoon of wine, cider, craft beer samples, live music, and more during Shop Small, Sip, & Stroll Saturday, 2 – 5pm in the Audubon Park Garden District.

Bar hop, enjoy food and drink, and start your holiday shopping early with 30+ local vendors. Milk Mart is Saturday, 12 – 6pm in the Milk District.

Immerse yourself in a kaleidoscopic fusion of aromas, sights, sounds, tastes, textures, and film from cultures all around the world. Fusion Fest is Saturday and Sunday, 11am – 8pm at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts.

Walk in Mr. Roger’s footsteps and hear the story of how the humble genius first came to Winter Park, how he met his beloved wife Joanne, where they went to school together, and the inscription that guided his life. The Hello Neighbor! Mr. Roger’s Walking Tour Saturday, 1 – 2:30pm at the Winter Park Chamber of Commerce Building.