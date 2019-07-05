Spotlight: Se7en Bites, A Chorus Line, and The Fountain Pen Meetup

Se7enbites, a successful woman-owned business, is celebrating and supporting other woman-owned businesses by hosting a 6-vendor Pop-Up Market on their back patio Sunday at 9 at Seven Bites in the milk district.

Celebration Theatre Company is doing A chorus Line, the first show of it 2019 theatre season. A Chorus Line! It’s the story of dancers attending a cattle call being asked highly inappropriate questions that have nothing to do with one’s ability to memorize choreography and do a quick costume change — but instead reveal that surprise, dancers are human being just like us! Celebration Theatre Company’s production of A Chorus Line is playing at Dr Phillips Center for the Performing Arts all weekend.

With so much of life dominated by digital devices, IPOGS and WIDGET-WONDERS, fountain pens — and their purpose — bring us a little closer to the people we’re writing to, the notes we’re taking, and the old school feel in a modern mixed up beep beep boopy – boop age world time. Meet up with other fountain pen enthusiasts as they learn new things and explore their favorite hobby – being old – I mean – fountain pens. The Pen Meetup is Sunday at 3:30 at the Downtown Public Library. Let’s slow down and write