 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Spotlight


Spotlight: Se7en Bites, A Chorus Line, and The Fountain Pen Meetup

by Mark Baratelli (The Daily City)
Play Audio

Every Friday afternoon, Mark Baratelli, publisher of The Daily City, shares his picks for can’t-miss weekend events in Central Florida.

Se7enbites, a successful woman-owned business, is celebrating and supporting other woman-owned businesses by hosting a 6-vendor Pop-Up Market on their back patio Sunday at 9 at Seven Bites in the milk district.

Celebration Theatre Company is doing A chorus Line, the first show of it 2019 theatre season. A Chorus Line! It’s the story of dancers attending a cattle call being asked highly inappropriate questions that have nothing to do with one’s ability to memorize choreography and do a quick costume change — but instead reveal that surprise, dancers are human being just like us! Celebration Theatre Company’s production of A Chorus Line is playing at Dr Phillips Center for the Performing Arts all weekend.

With so much of life dominated by digital devices, IPOGS and WIDGET-WONDERS, fountain pens — and their purpose — bring us a little closer to the people we’re writing to, the notes we’re taking, and the old school feel in a modern mixed up beep beep boopy – boop age world time. Meet up with other fountain pen enthusiasts as they learn new things and explore their favorite hobby – being old – I mean – fountain pens. The Pen Meetup is Sunday at 3:30 at the Downtown Public Library.  Let’s slow down and write


Sign Up For 90.7 WMFE's Newsletter

Catch up on the latest Central Florida news and get updates on programs, events and more.

SUBSCRIBE

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

TOP