 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
You Drive Public Radio - Make your donation now
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


SPOTLIGHT: SCOTT JOSEPH REVIEWS JALEO

by (WMFE)
Play Audio
The Disney Springs Jaleo is the chain’s fifth and the largest. Photo: Jaleo Twitter

The Disney Springs Jaleo is the chain’s fifth and the largest. Photo: Jaleo Twitter

Once you know the meaning of the word Jaleo, it all makes more sense. Commotion, uproar, din, jumble — all those translations could describe the new restaurant at Disney Springs. It can also mean revelry, defined as lively and noisy festivities, especially when alcohol is involved. Let’s go with that one.

Jaleo is a Spanish restaurant from José Andrés, the celebrity chef and humanitarian recently nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize.

The Disney Springs Jaleo is the chain’s fifth and the largest.

And it certainly is big, over 22,000 square feet, with multiple bars and seating, both inside and out, for 543 people.

The menu is as sprawling as the space. My guest and I went with the chef’s tasting menu, described as a culinary journey through España with “José’s favorite tapas and plates.

It’s a long journey.

We started with Ibérico ham, sliced tableside by a wandering ham cutter.

More of the ham was featured in José’s Taco, a slice of jamon as the wrap with pearls of green caviar as the filling.

Ensaladilla rusa, a sort of Russian potato salad was the only thing I tasted all evening that I wouldn’t want again.

But the Patatas Bravas, with fried hunks of potatoes on a plop of tomato sauce and topped with splotches of aioli, was wonderful.

And the simple Croquetas de Pollo were extraordinary. The outside of the fritters was golden and crispy and the inside was creamy and mouth filling.

Paella, cooked over a wood fire, followed, naturally. Ours was a simple mix of vegetables — carrots, green beans, zucchini, peppers — and mushrooms.

Prices are not insignificant, but the quality is level with the pricing. A full complement of tapas can be a splurge, but you owe yourself a little revelry now and then.

If you’d like to listen to Scott’s review, please click on the clip above.


90.7 WMFE’s Silent Drive

You drive public radio. Give today to stand for fearless reporting, fair and civil conversation,
and in-depth news for all.

DONATE NOW

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter

Danielle Prieur grew up listening to her grandfather’s stories of swimming across the Detroit River from Canada and many other adventures. She’s been into storytelling ever since. She studied writing at the University of Michigan. She trained in public radio at WDET’s Detroit newsroom, and is really excited ... Read Full Bio »

TOP