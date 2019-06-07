Spotlight: Ridley Pearson Dishes About His Disney-Inspired Adventure Books On PBS Show “Kid Stew”
For fifteen years, author Ridley Pearson has been going behind the scenes at Disney World, doing research for his series of adventure novels for young readers called The Kingdom Keepers.
Pearson will talk about his books in a new season of the PBS television series, Kid Stew.
Pearson talked with 90.7’s Matthew Peddie about Kid Stew and his adventure books set in Disney World after dark.
Click the Play Audio button to hear their conversation.
The six-episode Kid Stew series begins airing on WUCF-TV this Sunday.
