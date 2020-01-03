Spotlight: Qreate Coffee, Star Wars Art, Vegan Brunch, Timucua Arts, 5K Run, and Learning Lasers

The new to Mills50 coffee shop slash photo studio called Qreate is hosting its monthly photo and coffee meetup Saturday at 2. The focus of this free and open to the public event this month will be “movies.”

Enjoy star Wars themed local art, local vendors, trivia, raffle prizes and beer followed by a special viewing during the 5th Annual Star Wars Art Show Saturday 4 to close at Hourglass brewing.

Take in brunch, music and drinks during the monthly Orlando Vegan Brunch Sunday 10 to 1 at Veranda at Thornton Park.

Timucua Arts Foundation resident visual artist Patrick Tafoya is having his opening reception Sunday 6 to 7 at the Timucua Arts Foundation. For details go to timucua.com.

Start your New Year’s resolutions off on the right foot by running in the New Year New Me 5K – Orlando This race will run on a beautiful out and back course along the Little Econ Greenway, with little elevation changes and no need to worry about traffic. The fun takes place Saturday at 8 at Jay Blanchard Park.

Lear to operate a laser cutter- engraver during a class called Laser Cool Things – Laser Orientation with Swami. During this hands-on class, attendees will learn the basics of lasering, as well as scheduling and running a laser job. Laser Cool Things – Laser Orientation with Swami takes place Saturday at 5 at Factur.