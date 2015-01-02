Spotlight: Puerto Rican Aguinaldos

To thousands of Puerto Ricans in Central Florida, this is the season of aguinaldos. From Christmastime through January’s Three Kings festivities, late-night carolers show up at homes to wake residents with these musical gifts.

Wilmer Gonzalez is a Puerto Rican native who plays music at Iglesia Cristiana de Kissimmee. With the help of singer Luis Torres, he demonstrated the aguinaldos last year in a conversation with 90.7’s Amy Kiley.

