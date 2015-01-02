 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Spotlight: Puerto Rican Aguinaldos

Photo by Rubia Lucia Mercury: Puerto Rican celebrations of the biblical Three Kings can include the aguinaldos.

To thousands of Puerto Ricans in Central Florida, this is the season of aguinaldos. From Christmastime through January’s Three Kings festivities, late-night carolers show up at homes to wake residents with these musical gifts.

Wilmer Gonzalez is a Puerto Rican native who plays music at Iglesia Cristiana de Kissimmee. With the help of singer Luis Torres, he demonstrated the aguinaldos last year in a conversation with 90.7’s Amy Kiley.

 

Photo by Ledwin Mercury: A vendor sells Three Kings art in Puerto Rico.

