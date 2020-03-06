Spotlight: “Pompeii’s Table” Feeds Excitement For Orlando Science Center’s Upcoming Exhibit
The Orlando Science Center is bringing Pompeii-themed events to Central Florida to herald the arrival of a world-renowned Pompeii: The Immortal City exhibit in June 2020.
Case in point: the first “Pompeii’s Table” presentation takes place Satruday, March 7th at the Orlando Science Center, during the semi-regular, grown-ups only event Science Night Live.
The science center’s Jeff Stanford tells 90.7’s Nicole Darden Creston that Pompeii’s Table offers attendees a taste of Pompeii, literally.
Click the Play Audio button to hear their conversation.
Find more information about “Pompeii’s Table” on the event’s Facebook page.
