Spotlight: “Pompeii’s Table” Feeds Excitement For Orlando Science Center’s Upcoming Exhibit

The Orlando Science Center is bringing Pompeii-themed events to Central Florida to herald the arrival of a world-renowned Pompeii: The Immortal City exhibit in June 2020.

Case in point: the first “Pompeii’s Table” presentation takes place Satruday, March 7th at the Orlando Science Center, during the semi-regular, grown-ups only event Science Night Live.

The science center’s Jeff Stanford tells 90.7’s Nicole Darden Creston that Pompeii’s Table offers attendees a taste of Pompeii, literally.

