Commentaries


Spotlight: “Pompeii’s Table” Feeds Excitement For Orlando Science Center’s Upcoming Exhibit

by (WMFE)
Play Audio
Bread made with a recipe from Pompeii. Photo courtesy of Orlando Science Center

The Orlando Science Center is bringing Pompeii-themed events to Central Florida to herald the arrival of a world-renowned Pompeii: The Immortal City exhibit in June 2020.

Case in point: the first “Pompeii’s Table” presentation takes place Satruday, March 7th at the Orlando Science Center, during the semi-regular, grown-ups only event Science Night Live.

The science center’s Jeff Stanford tells 90.7’s Nicole Darden Creston that Pompeii’s Table offers attendees a taste of Pompeii, literally.

Click the Play Audio button to hear their conversation.

Find more information about “Pompeii’s Table” on the event’s Facebook page.

 


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Nicole Darden Creston

About Nicole Darden Creston

All Things Considered Host and Reporter

Nicole came to Central Florida to attend Rollins College and started working for Orlando’s ABC News Radio affiliate shortly after graduation. She joined WMFE in 2010. As a field reporter, news anchor and radio show host in the City Beautiful, she has covered everything from local arts to national elections, from ... Read Full Bio »

