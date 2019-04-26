 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Spotlight: Playwright Joseph Reed Hayes “Slow Ride” Makes its Debut at Timucua Arts Foundation

Reed Hayes' "Slow Ride" examines the sometimes complex relationships between mothers and daughters. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons

Reed Hayes’ “Slow Ride” examines the sometimes complex relationships between mothers and daughters.

Three generations of women in a family take a ride to the matriach’s old home.

The hippie grandmother who claims she kickstarted Robert Plant’s career.

The mother who literally and metaphorically is carrying the baggage of her mother and daughter.

And the goth daughter who has had enough of them both.

The Orlando Weekly says, “To twist a sentence of Tolstoy’s, all happy families are alike, but every unhappy family bickers, snaps and snarls in its own unique way. Considering local playwright/event producer/restaurant critic Joseph Reed Hayes’ facility with language, the three women at the heart of his new play, A Slow Ride, are sure to quarrel with style.”

The play runs this weekend at the Timucua Arts Foundation in Orlando.

For information on the play and to buy tickets click the following link.

To listen to this week’s Spotlight, click on the clip above.


