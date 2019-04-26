Spotlight: Playwright Joseph Reed Hayes “Slow Ride” Makes its Debut at Timucua Arts Foundation

Reed Hayes’ “Slow Ride” examines the sometimes complex relationships between mothers and daughters.

Three generations of women in a family take a ride to the matriach’s old home.

The hippie grandmother who claims she kickstarted Robert Plant’s career.

The mother who literally and metaphorically is carrying the baggage of her mother and daughter.

And the goth daughter who has had enough of them both.

The Orlando Weekly says, “To twist a sentence of Tolstoy’s, all happy families are alike, but every unhappy family bickers, snaps and snarls in its own unique way. Considering local playwright/event producer/restaurant critic Joseph Reed Hayes’ facility with language, the three women at the heart of his new play, A Slow Ride, are sure to quarrel with style.”

The play runs this weekend at the Timucua Arts Foundation in Orlando.

