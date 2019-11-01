 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Commentaries


Spotlight: PlayFest Brings New Works To Orlando Shakes

by (WMFE)
Play Audio
Image courtesy of the Orlando Shakes website

PlayFest opens tonight for a two-weekend run at the Orlando Shakes.

Producer Nick Bublitz tells 90.7’s Nicole Darden Creston that the annual PlayFest event is a bit more interactive than the usual theater experience.

Audience members will not only get to see the process of a play from one of its earliest stages of development, they’ll also get a chance to interact with the playwrights and actors…and maybe even contribute an opinion or two.

Find more information about PlayFest on the event’s page at the Orlando Shakes website.

 


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Nicole Darden Creston

About Nicole Darden Creston

All Things Considered Host and Reporter

Nicole came to Central Florida to attend Rollins College and started working for Orlando’s ABC News Radio affiliate shortly after graduation. She joined WMFE in 2010. As a field reporter, news anchor and radio show host in the City Beautiful, she has covered everything from local arts to national elections, from ... Read Full Bio »

