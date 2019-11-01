Spotlight: PlayFest Brings New Works To Orlando Shakes

PlayFest opens tonight for a two-weekend run at the Orlando Shakes.

Producer Nick Bublitz tells 90.7’s Nicole Darden Creston that the annual PlayFest event is a bit more interactive than the usual theater experience.

Audience members will not only get to see the process of a play from one of its earliest stages of development, they’ll also get a chance to interact with the playwrights and actors…and maybe even contribute an opinion or two.

