Spotlight: Paula Poundstone Performs At The Plaza Live In Orlando

by (WMFE)
Play Audio
Photo courtesy of PaulaPoundstone.com

Paula Poundstone is perhaps best known among NPR listeners as a panelist on the comedy news quiz show “Wait, Wait…Don’t Tell Me.” She’s also a stand-up comedian with film and TV credits, as well as an author.

She’ll bring her stand-up to The Plaza Live in Orlando, Sunday November 24th.

Paula is known for speaking her mind, although she does her best to be inclusive of all audience members.

She tells 90.7’s Nicole Darden Creston that she even tried going completely apolitical for a while, but one passionate belief about the government having a role in our lives gave her away. The issue?

Toiletries.

Yep. Toiletries.

Click the Play Audio button above to hear her explanation and more of the conversation between Nicole Darden Creston and Paula Poundstone.

You can also hear Paula share a few secrets about taping “Wait, Wait…Don’t Tell Me” and the show’s host Peter Sagal – and how she acknowledges that she sometimes drives him a little crazy.

Find more information about Paula Poundstone’s performance in Orlando at the Plaza Live on Sunday, November 24th at the Plaza Live website.


