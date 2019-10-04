Spotlight: Pagan Pride Day, Creativity Workshop, OMA Family Day, Indoor Market

Get to know your friendly neighborhood pagans and learn about what paganism is and more at the Orlando Pagan Pride Day Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Bill Frederick Park in Orlando. For more information go to orlandopaganpride.com

Ever wanted to start a creative project but felt unsure of the first step? In a workshop called “Spark Creativity Through Movement and Meditation,” guests will work with others through gentle movement, meditation and brainstorming to work on and develop their creative side or a specific creative project. The “Spark Creativity Through Movement and Meditation” workshop is Saturday 6-8 p.m. at Elevate Yoga Center. To register, go to elevateyogacenter.com.

This Saturday is Family Day at Orlando Museum of Art. That means free admission, art activities, music, storytelling, ballet and orchestra performances, full access to the entire museum collection on display and more at Family Day Saturday 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Orlando Museum of Art.

And finally, a farmers market is essential to urban life, but sweating through one is not. So, The Daily City created the Downtown Orlando Indoor Farmers Market. Shop for specialty groceries from 30 vendors, sip a cocktail or two, and enjoy lunch, all while not sweating! The Downtown Orlando Indoor Farmers Market is once a month on first Sundays and is taking place this Sunday noon to 4 p.m. inside Celine at 22 S. Magnolia Ave. For details, go to TheDailyCity.com.