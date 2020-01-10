 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Spotlight: Otronicon Celebrates 15th Year At Orlando Science Center

by (WMFE)
Play Audio
A visitor experiences virtual reality during Otronicon 2019 at the Orlando Science Center. Photo by Roberto Gonzalez

Otronicon is coming to the Orlando Science Center Friday, January 17th, with new event features for a milestone 15th anniversary.

What, you may ask, is Otronicon?

Jeff Stanford is with the Science Center – as he tells 90.7’s Nicole Darden Creston, he calls Otronicon “a four-day celebration of technology and its impacts on all aspects of our lives.”

Click the Play Audio button to hear their conversation.

Find more information about Otronicon on the Orlando Science Center website.


Nicole Darden Creston

About Nicole Darden Creston

All Things Considered Host and Reporter

Nicole came to Central Florida to attend Rollins College and started working for Orlando’s ABC News Radio affiliate shortly after graduation. She joined WMFE in 2010. As a field reporter, news anchor and radio show host in the City Beautiful, she has covered everything from local arts to national elections, from ... Read Full Bio »

