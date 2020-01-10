Spotlight: Otronicon Celebrates 15th Year At Orlando Science Center

Otronicon is coming to the Orlando Science Center Friday, January 17th, with new event features for a milestone 15th anniversary.

What, you may ask, is Otronicon?

Jeff Stanford is with the Science Center – as he tells 90.7’s Nicole Darden Creston, he calls Otronicon “a four-day celebration of technology and its impacts on all aspects of our lives.”

