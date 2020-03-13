 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Spotlight


Spotlight: Orlando Wine Fest & Auction, PechaKucha, and Jesus Christ Superstar Sing-A-Long with Ted Neeley

by Mark Baratelli (The Daily City)
Play Audio

Every Friday afternoon, Mark Baratelli, publisher of The Daily City, shares his picks for can’t-miss weekend events in Central Florida.

Enjoy an outdoor food and wine tasting extravaganza at the lovely Ritz-Carlton Orlando complete with private vintner dinners, an auction, a festival of luxury, and a thrilling VIP game-day experience with the Orlando Magic home game, all proceeds for this event go to the Orlando Magic Youth Foundation. The Orlando Wine Festival & Auction runs all weekend 11 to 10 at The Ritz-Carlton Orlando.

Watch nine locals get on stage at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts and present super-fast talks about topics they are passionate about that they worked really hard on with an audience full of locals who love to listen, learn, and be inspired during PechaKucha Night Orlando Volume 28 Saturday 6 to 9 at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts in downtown Orlando.

Sing along with the movie musical “Jesus Christ Superstar” with the star of the movie in the room with you! Enjoy the film’s 70s-era costumes, explosive songs, and hello – Ted Neeley! Jesus Christ Superstar Sing-A-Long with Ted Neeley is Sunday at 7 at The Abbey in downtown Orlando.


