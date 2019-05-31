 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Commentaries


Spotlight: Orlando Swing Dance And “Summertime Swing”

by (WMFE)
Play Audio
Photo courtesy of Orlando Swing Dance

If you think swing dancing’s time has passed, you haven’t met Aaron Seals.

He’s the president of Orlando Swing Dance, the company behind once-a-month swing shindigs in Central Florida.

Each event starts with a beginner’s lesson followed by a night of dancing to a live big band.

Seals tells 90.7’s Nicole Darden Creston that swing is alive and kicking – and not just in Central Florida!

Click the Play Audio button to hear their conversation.

Learn more about Orlando Swing Dance at the Orlando Swing Dance website.


Nicole Darden-Creston

About Nicole Darden-Creston

All Things Considered Host and Reporter

Nicole came to central Florida to attend Rollins College and started working for Orlando’s ABC News Radio affiliate shortly after graduation. As a field reporter, news anchor and radio show host in the City Beautiful, she has covered everything from national elections to local arts, from extraordinary hurricanes ... Read Full Bio »

