Spotlight: Orlando Swing Dance And “Summertime Swing”
If you think swing dancing’s time has passed, you haven’t met Aaron Seals.
He’s the president of Orlando Swing Dance, the company behind once-a-month swing shindigs in Central Florida.
Each event starts with a beginner’s lesson followed by a night of dancing to a live big band.
Seals tells 90.7’s Nicole Darden Creston that swing is alive and kicking – and not just in Central Florida!
Click the Play Audio button to hear their conversation.
Learn more about Orlando Swing Dance at the Orlando Swing Dance website.
