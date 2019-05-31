Spotlight: Orlando Swing Dance And “Summertime Swing”

If you think swing dancing’s time has passed, you haven’t met Aaron Seals.

He’s the president of Orlando Swing Dance, the company behind once-a-month swing shindigs in Central Florida.

Each event starts with a beginner’s lesson followed by a night of dancing to a live big band.

Seals tells 90.7’s Nicole Darden Creston that swing is alive and kicking – and not just in Central Florida!

Click the Play Audio button to hear their conversation.

Learn more about Orlando Swing Dance at the Orlando Swing Dance website.