Spotlight: Orlando Pottery Fest, Holden Heights Block Party, College Park Spring Fest, and Botanical Jewelry Workshop

38 local pottery artists will be selling everything from dishware to sculptural art at Central Florida’s largest celebration and market of ceramic arts, Orlando Pottery Festival, Saturday 9 to 5 at the National Guard Armory in downtown Orlando.

Family-friendly food, fun and prizes, and community building will take over a public park in Holden Heights in Parramore for the second annual Holden Heights Block Party presented by OBTNEXT Saturday 10 to 3 at Kaley Square Park.

Five blocks of Edgewater Drive will be shut down and covered with thousands of people listening to the sounds of yacht rock music coming from the Nashville Yacht Club Band, food trucks, street vendors, and a beer garden for the annual street party formerly known as Dancing on the Drive called… College Park Spring Fest. The fun takes place Saturday starting at 5 on Edgewater Drive in the College Park Main Street District.

Eileen, of FarmGal Flowers, will teach students how to create cuffs, rings, and hair combs using a variety of long-lasting, locally grown flowers and succulents. It’s a botanical jewelry fest y’all. And if your creations are gift-worthy, Eileen will box up your creation and add a bow. All materials included but please bring floral snips. Make botanical jewelry with other botanical jewelers Saturday at 10 at Leu Gardens.