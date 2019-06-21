Spotlight: Orlando Comedy Festival Features Improv, Workshops

The Orlando Comedy Festival is this weekend. It focuses on improvisation and sketch comedy, with more than two dozen groups performing a variety of improv styles, and some teaching workshops so attendees can immerse themselves in the funny.

Festival founder and organizer Matt Gervia is also an improv teacher and performer.

He tells 90.7’s Nicole Darden Creston that the festival is growing as people begin to realize that the art of improv can impart empowering life lessons as well as laughs.

Click the Play Audio button to hear their conversation.

Learn more about the Orlando Comedy Festival at the festival website.