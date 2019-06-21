 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Spotlight: Orlando Comedy Festival Features Improv, Workshops

by (WMFE)
Photo from a past performance of festival founder Matt Gervia’s improv troupe Power2Improv. Image courtesy of Power2Improv on Facebook

The Orlando Comedy Festival is this weekend. It focuses on improvisation and sketch comedy, with more than two dozen groups performing a variety of improv styles, and some teaching workshops so attendees can immerse themselves in the funny.

Festival founder and organizer Matt Gervia is also an improv teacher and performer.

He tells 90.7’s Nicole Darden Creston that the festival is growing as people begin to realize that the art of improv can impart empowering life lessons as well as laughs.

Learn more about the Orlando Comedy Festival at the festival website.


